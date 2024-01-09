en English
Golf

Ping Unveils G430 MAX 10K: The Most Forgiving Driver Yet

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Ping Unveils G430 MAX 10K: The Most Forgiving Driver Yet

The golf industry is set to witness another milestone with the introduction of the G430 MAX 10K, the latest innovation from Ping’s G430 series of drivers. Officially released on January 25, the G430 MAX 10K stakes its claim as Ping’s most forgiving driver to date, boasting a high combined Moment of Inertia (MOI) that surpasses 10,000 g-cm2, a fixed 28-gram backweight, a larger head profile, and a lightweight Carbonfly Wrap crown.

Engineering Forgiveness and Accuracy

What sets the G430 MAX 10K apart from its predecessors is its unique design elements aimed at enhancing forgiveness, accuracy, and low spin. Ping has managed to push the MOI beyond the United States Golf Association’s (USGA) heel-to-toe limit of 5,900 g-cm2, a feat accomplished by enhancing the driver’s top-to-bottom stability. This enhanced stability ensures consistent launch and spin, propelling the G430 MAX 10K to the forefront of driver technology.

Adjustability and Performance

The G430 MAX 10K also features a full trajectory tuning hosel with 3-degrees of adjustability. Unlike other models in the G430 line, the MAX 10K lacks adjustable weighting but maintains a low and deep center of gravity to ensure optimal performance. It also sports Ping’s Spinsistency face technology, a feature designed to improve launch conditions and enhance overall driving performance.

The G430 HL Build and Availability

The G430 MAX 10K comes with an additional option for golfers with moderate swing speeds – the G430 HL build, which includes lighter components for improved playability. Priced at $650, the G430 MAX 10K is now available for preorder and will be available in stores starting January 25. With its record-setting MOI, advanced face technology, and high launch capabilities, the G430 MAX 10K driver continues Ping’s longstanding tradition of engineering more forgiving, easy-to-hit golf clubs, catering to a wide range of golfers worldwide.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

