Pinarello Unveils New Colorways for F Series Bikes

In a move that plays to its roots, Pinarello, the esteemed bicycle manufacturer renowned for high performance and exceptional quality, has unveiled new color options for its F Series competition range. The color palette, while not revolutionary, adheres to the classic aesthetics that the brand is celebrated for.

Introducing the Fast and Furious

The new 'Fast and Furious' colorways span across the F Series bikes, promising a more accessible, comfortably fast riding experience without compromising on the brand's pedigree. The F9, the highest spec model, sports the 'Fastest Green,' while the slightly lower spec F7 is available in 'Fastest Blue,' 'Fastest Red,' and 'Furious Black.' The lower-spec F5 is offered in 'Furious Red' and 'Furious White.' These new shades, although predominantly sticking to traditional black, red, and white, do introduce the minimalist tints of 'Fastest Green' and 'Fastest Blue.'

Colorways and Performance

More than just a fresh coat of paint, the F Series bikes, including the flagship Dogma F, are optimized for high performance on all terrains. The frames are engineered to balance unbalanced forces, and the fork is designed for precise turning abilities, stability, and shock reduction. This series is a testament to Pinarello's seven decades of victories and continuous enhancements, with 30 grand tours won on their bikes.

Pinarello and Ineos Grenadiers Partnership

The partnership between Pinarello and the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team has been longstanding and successful, including a recent colorway shift for Filippo Ganna's Pinarello Dogma F bike for the Tour Down Under. The navy and predominantly red colors have been replaced by a more eye-catching black and orange scheme. The bike also features Shimano's groupset dominance at the WorldTour level, the highest-tier Dura-Ace offering used throughout the season. It is equipped with a 54/40t chainset, an 11-34t cassette, a Dura-Ace C50 wheelset, and Continental Grand Prix 5000 tires in a 28mm width.

While the new colorways may not shatter the mold, they resonate with the classic aesthetics that Pinarello is known for. The fusion of form and function, the balance between reactivity, dampening capabilities, and lightness for competition, all come together in these sleek, high-performance bikes that continue to uphold the brand's legacy.