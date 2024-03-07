Pima College Basketball Stars Shine: Gonzales, Baker, Alexander, Oldham Earn Top ACCAC Honors

Pima Community College's men's basketball team has not only demonstrated exceptional skill on the court but has also garnered significant accolades from the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC), highlighting the talent and dedication of its players. Freshman Cohenj Gonzales, alongside sophomores Dillan Baker and Jaylen Alexander, and freshman Gabe Oldham, have been recognized for their outstanding performances during the regular season, earning them places on the All-Conference and All-Region teams.

Gonzales Clinches Freshman of the Year

Leading the pack, Cohenj Gonzales was named ACCAC Division II Freshman of the Year, a prestigious accolade reflecting his impressive debut season. Gonzales, who also secured First Team All-ACCAC and Second Team All-Region I, Division II honors, showcased his prowess across 29 games, averaging 15.8 points per game and leading his team with a remarkable 48.6 percent three-point shooting percentage. His contributions on the court were pivotal, scoring in double figures in 26 games and demonstrating his all-around ability with averages of 3.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.

Baker and Alexander: The Scoring Powerhouses

Dillan Baker's performance was equally noteworthy, earning him spots on both the First Team All-ACCAC and First Team All-Region I, Division II. Baker’s leadership and scoring ability were evident as he played in all 30 games, leading the Aztecs with an average of 18.4 points per game. His efficiency from the field and beyond the arc was a testament to his skill and hard work. Jaylen Alexander, another sophomore standout, was selected for the First Team All-ACCAC and First Team All-Region as well. Alexander's versatility and scoring ability, averaging 15.9 points per game and securing four double-doubles, underscored his critical role in the team's success.

Oldham's Impressive Debut Season

Freshman Gabe Oldham also made a significant impact in his debut season, named to the Second Team All-ACCAC and Second Team All-Region. Oldham's presence was felt in 23 games, where he averaged 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds, showcasing his prowess inside the paint with a team-leading 66.5 field goal percentage. His ability to consistently produce double-doubles highlighted his importance to the team's dynamics and future prospects.

As the No. 2-seeded Aztecs prepare to face No. 3 Glendale Community College in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Semifinals, the accolades received by Gonzales, Baker, Alexander, and Oldham not only underscore their individual talents but also reflect the strength and depth of the Pima Community College men's basketball program. Their achievements set the stage for what promises to be an exciting postseason and offer a glimpse into the future potential of these young athletes.