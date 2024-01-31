Pickleball Tournament: A Philanthropic Spin on a Blooming Sport in Martinsburg

The sport of pickleball, a blend of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, is experiencing an upsurge in Martinsburg, West Virginia. This growth is not merely recreational but is also driving a philanthropic movement in the local community. The Martinsburg Rotary Club has seized this opportunity by organizing a tournament that's not only attracting enthusiasts but is also serving as a fundraiser for various charitable causes.

Pickleball Tournament: A Cross-State Attraction

This event, scheduled for the weekend of March 9 at the W. Randy Smith Recreation Center in Inwood, has attracted players from a wide geographical range. Participants from states like Texas, Georgia, Connecticut, Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia, and areas like Baltimore and Washington, D.C., have signed up, demonstrating the sport's widespread appeal.

Playing for Philanthropy

While the tournament offers a chance for pickleball enthusiasts and newcomers to engage with the sport, its underlying objective is commendable. As stated by Tournament Director Rob Lowe, the proceeds from the event will fund various community projects. These include building pavilions, supporting women's shelters and rescue missions, and purchasing equipment for high schools. Moreover, the funds will provide scholarships and support the Men's Mission.

Reinvesting in the Community

According to Michelle Sadat, the president of the Martinsburg Rotary, the tournament is an opportunity to reinvest in the local community. She emphasized that all funds raised would directly benefit the community, supporting various nonprofit organizations. Furthermore, Mark Smolarsky, a pickleball enthusiast, voiced that playing the sport is not just fun but also beneficial for physical health.

The event promises to be an exciting weekend, blending sportsmanship, community, and philanthropy. Spectators can learn more about pickleball and may even be enticed to take up the sport, thereby contributing to its growth in Martinsburg and beyond.