Health

Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness

The quest for a long and healthy life is a universal pursuit. A 2019 study published in the British Medical Journal underscores this pursuit, revealing a significant correlation between regular physical activity and reduced risk of death. The study found that an individual weighing around 200 pounds could reduce their death risk by 24% simply by burning an additional 90 calories daily. This is equivalent to walking just over half a mile.

Strength and Power: The Core of Aging Well

Dan Ritchie, PhD, from the Functional Aging Institute, emphasizes the importance of maintaining strength, particularly in the lower body, to bolster daily functioning and improve life quality. Lower body functional strength and power entail varied movements under different stressors. These elements are crucial as we age, aiding in balance, mobility, and overall vitality.

Sports: A Panacea for Physical and Mental Wellness

Darci Revier, a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) from the National Exercise Trainers Association, highlights the cognitive and social benefits inherent in sports participation. Participating in sports can offset mental and physical decline that results from isolation, offering an enjoyable avenue for maintaining muscle and bone mass, enhancing cardiorespiratory fitness, and improving power and joint mobility.

Walking Towards a Healthier Life

The idea of taking 10,000 steps daily, popularized in Japan in the 1960s by Dr. Yoshiro Hatano, underlines the profound physical, mental, and emotional benefits of this simple, low-impact activity. The goal of 10,000 steps serves as an attainable target to promote physical activity and counter sedentary lifestyles, facilitating weight management, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being.

Resistance Training: An Essential Component of Fitness

Beyond aerobic exercises, the article underscores the significant benefits of resistance training. This form of exercise, often overshadowed by aerobic exercise due to cultural influences and stereotypes, plays an indispensable role in building strength and power, especially for aging individuals. It’s time we redefine the narrative around fitness to include resistance training as a key element of a holistic health and longevity approach.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

