Photography Restrictions Stir Discontent Among Minnesota High School Dance Teams

High school dance teams in Minnesota are grappling with stringent limitations on photography and videography during postseason events. The restrictions have sparked frustration among students and parents who rue the loss of irreplaceable memories of the final performances.

Photography Restrictions Hit Hard

Alyssa Kristine, a seasoned photographer with a decade of experience in capturing dance performances, found herself in the crosshairs of the new rules. Contracted by twelve high school dance teams, Kristine was informed by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) that her capacity to take photos and record videos would be curtailed. The decree restricted her to filming from a designated chair on the floor for a maximum of three minutes and explicitly barred her from shooting from the bleachers or taking any photographs. The regulations have impeded Kristine's ability to learn routines, a technique she often employs to better capture performances.

Students and Parents Express Disappointment

Seniors from Chanhassen and Hopkins high schools voiced their disappointment in not having key moments of their last season immortalized. They stressed the significance of having these memories captured and the usefulness of the footage for enhancing future performances. Parents share their children's sentiments, lamenting the loss of precious mementos.

League's Response to the Restrictions

Despite multiple inquiries, the MSHSL has not clarified the purpose or implementation date of the new policy. However, it has provided some guidance on rules for team-selected video operators. The league also confirmed that the state tournament would be streamed and photographs taken by league-employed photographers would be available for purchase. It assured that two photographers would be deployed to cover the state dance preliminaries and finals to guarantee comprehensive photo coverage.