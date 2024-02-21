Phoenix Suns Shine Brighter on Free TV: A Game-Changer in Sports Broadcasting

Imagine settling into your favorite couch spot, flipping through channels, and stumbling upon a live Phoenix Suns game. No subscriptions, no fees, just basketball at its finest, accessible to all. This isn't a throwback to a bygone era but the present reality for Suns fans across Arizona, thanks to a visionary move by Mat Ishbia, the team's owner. Since taking the helm, Ishbia's strategic decisions have not only elevated the team's performance but also revolutionized how fans engage with their beloved Suns, making the games more accessible and significantly boosting viewership.

The Power of Free-to-Air Broadcast

Under Ishbia's stewardship, a groundbreaking partnership was forged with Arizona's Family stations, bringing 70 regular-season Suns games directly to fans for free. This pivot from cable to over-the-air TV broadcasting has had a profound impact, with viewership numbers soaring. On average, 121,446 viewers aged 18 or older tuned in per game, a stark contrast to the previous year's 63,517 average when games were aired on Bally Sports Arizona. This near-doubling of viewership has been complemented by a surge in pregame and postgame show ratings, witnessing more than 183% and 177% increases respectively. The bold move has not only benefited the Suns but has also set a precedent, encouraging other teams to explore similar broadcasting avenues.

A Win-Win Partnership

The collaboration between the Suns and Gray Television Inc., which owns Arizona's Family stations, has been lauded by both parties. Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein and Debbie Bush, VP and General Manager of Arizona's Family, have both highlighted the partnership's success. This broadcasting strategy has been a game-changer, making Suns games more accessible to fans across Arizona and fostering a stronger community connection. The positive reception from fans underscores the value of making sports more accessible, challenging the conventional wisdom of relying solely on cable TV deals.

Setting a New Standard in Sports Broadcasting

The Suns' foray into free, over-the-air broadcasting is not just a win for basketball fans in Arizona but a beacon for the future of sports broadcasting. Other teams, like the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, have noted similar boosts in viewership, indicating a broader trend towards free access to live sports. The Arizona Diamondbacks, inspired by the Suns' success and their own World Series run, are also contemplating their broadcast options, signaling a potential shift in how teams connect with their fan bases. This move towards more local TV deals could democratize access to sports, inviting a new generation of fans to fall in love with the game.

The Phoenix Suns' journey from cable to free TV has not only revitalized the team's viewership but also sparked a broader conversation about the future of sports broadcasting. As teams across different leagues take note of the Suns' success, the landscape of how we watch sports is poised to change, making the games we love more accessible to everyone. The Suns' story is a testament to the power of innovation and community engagement, illuminating a path forward that other teams are eager to follow.