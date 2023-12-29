en English
Sports

Phoenix Suns Aim for Consecutive Wins as they Host Struggling Hornets

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:06 am EST
As the Phoenix Suns gear up to aim for consecutive victories, a feat they haven’t achieved in over a month, they prepare to host the struggling Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets, currently on a downward spiral, lost their ninth successive game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, with a score of 133-112. Despite the team’s overall slump, Hornets center Nick Richards managed to secure his third straight double-double and his fourth in the last five games, contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds to the effort.

Phoenix Suns Bounce Back

Kevin Durant led the Phoenix Suns to a 129-113 victory over the Houston Rockets, ending a three-game losing streak. Durant registered a career-high 16 assists to go along with 27 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 9 of 16 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point range. Eric Gordon also scored 27 points in his first game back in Houston, contributing to the Suns’ 43-point second quarter. The Suns now stand at 15-15, with Durant expressing relief at getting back on the winning side.

Outstanding Performance by Durant

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant led the team to a 129-113 road victory over the Houston Rockets with a triple-double, including 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists. Devin Booker and Eric Gordon combined for 47 points, exploiting the Rockets’ defense and leading the Suns to a win. The Rockets lost for the third time in four home games, following an 11-game homecourt winning streak.

Historical NBA Losing Streaks

The Detroit Pistons tied the Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in NBA history with their 28th consecutive loss, falling to the Boston Celtics in overtime. Durant’s performance was instrumental in the Suns’ win against the Rockets, snapping a three-game losing streak with a career-high 16 assists and 27 points.

Sports United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

