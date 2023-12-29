Phoenix Suns Aim for Consecutive Wins as they Host Struggling Hornets

As the Phoenix Suns gear up to aim for consecutive victories, a feat they haven’t achieved in over a month, they prepare to host the struggling Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets, currently on a downward spiral, lost their ninth successive game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, with a score of 133-112. Despite the team’s overall slump, Hornets center Nick Richards managed to secure his third straight double-double and his fourth in the last five games, contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds to the effort.

Phoenix Suns Bounce Back

Kevin Durant led the Phoenix Suns to a 129-113 victory over the Houston Rockets, ending a three-game losing streak. Durant registered a career-high 16 assists to go along with 27 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 9 of 16 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point range. Eric Gordon also scored 27 points in his first game back in Houston, contributing to the Suns’ 43-point second quarter. The Suns now stand at 15-15, with Durant expressing relief at getting back on the winning side.

Outstanding Performance by Durant

Historical NBA Losing Streaks

