Sports

Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets

Mark your calendars as the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to Scottsdale, Arizona, from February 5-11. This year’s event promises seven days of professional golf, riveting concerts, and spirited fans, all converging under the Arizona sun. The event is renowned for its 16th hole Coliseum, which has become a signature element of the Phoenix Open, attracting top golfers such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovland.

Star-Studded Nights

But it’s not just about golf. As the sun sets over Scottsdale, the Phoenix Open transforms into a vibrant concert venue. This year’s star-studded lineup features artists like Post Malone, Hardy, Dierks Bentley, Duran Duran, and Kygo, guaranteeing a mix of music genres to keep the crowd entertained.

Surprisingly Affordable

Despite the high-profile nature of the event, ticket prices seem surprisingly low. Some passes have been found for as little as $8 before fees on the secondary market ticketing platform, Vivid Seats. However, potential attendees should be aware that prices are subject to fluctuation and additional fees at checkout. Nevertheless, Vivid Seats guarantees secure transactions and delivery of tickets before the event.

Defending Champion and the Prize

The 2023 champion, Scottie Scheffler, has the best odds to win again, making the event even more exciting. However, there has been a notable decrease in the purse for the winner. This year, the prize money is pegged at $8.8 million, down from the previous year’s $20 million, as the Phoenix Open was not included in the PGA Tour’s signature events.

Commemorative Cup with Purchase

Adding to the event’s allure, beer and hard seltzer purchases at the Phoenix Open will come with a free commemorative cup, a tangible memento to remember the experience. For those unable to attend, there are other upcoming golf tournaments and concerts to consider, ensuring golf and music enthusiasts alike have something to look forward to.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

