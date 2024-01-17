Phoenix Mercury: A New Era Begins under Nate Tibbetts

The Phoenix Mercury are gearing up for a transformative season after a forgettable 2023 run that ended with a 9-21 record, taking them out of the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. However, the past season wasn't devoid of notable highlights, such as the return of the formidable Brittney Griner to the US basketball scene, and Diana Taurasi making waves by becoming the first WNBA player to score 10,000 points at 41.

Embracing Change with New Leadership

In a bold move to change the team's fortunes, the Mercury brought in former Orlando Magic assistant coach, Nate Tibbetts. Despite his lack of WNBA experience, Tibbetts' arrival comes with the heaviest paycheck for any head coach in the league's history, signaling the organization's high expectations and trust in his ability to turn the tide.

Rebuilding the Roster: A Strategic Approach

As the Mercury gear up for the 2024 season, they have the advantage of cap space and available roster spots, with just six players currently under contract. Their immediate plans indicate an intent to re-sign Griner, while parting ways with Skylar Diggins-Smith due to an alleged strained relationship.

Unfolding Strategy: Quality or High-Profile?

The organization's game plan is yet to fully unfold. The Mercury could either focus on rebuilding with quality rotation players or aim for high-profile signings, with names like Jonquel Jones already being floated. Regardless of the approach, the new era of Phoenix basketball under Tibbetts' leadership holds promise of an improved performance compared to the previous season.