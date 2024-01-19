Philippines Set to Boost Tourism through Service Integration, Sports, and Cuisine Promotion

In a bid to bolster tourism and accommodate the anticipated surge in airport travelers during the holiday season, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) estimates around 2.2 million passengers, marking a sharp increase from the previous year. This increase comes as the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) sets an ambitious target of 7.7 million international visitors for 2024, following a significant rebound in international visitor numbers and a more than doubling of tourism revenues from the previous year.

A Presidential Directive to Streamline Tourism

President Marcos has issued a directive to government agencies to integrate tourism services, aiming to enhance the tourism experience in the Philippines. This move comes in response to a personal anecdote about a friend's decision to choose Thailand over the Philippines due to the ease of travel services offered in the former. To address this, the President has called for a simplification of travel logistics by offering a more consolidated system for booking hotels, arranging transportation, and securing tour guides.

Embracing Advanced Technology

As part of the drive to boost tourism, the government is also prioritizing sustainability and responsible tourism, along with the adoption of advanced technology to enhance the visitor experience. Major infrastructure improvements, including the construction of new international airports and the expansion of existing ones, are also being planned to cater to the increasing number of tourists. Initiatives such as the development of tourist service rest areas and a Tourist Assistance Call Center have also been implemented.

Exploring Opportunities in Sports and Cuisine

In addition to streamlining tourism services, the President has tasked the Department of Tourism with the exploration of opportunities in sports development and the promotion of Filipino cuisine as a means to attract more tourists. The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Tourism Sector, led by Sabin Aboitiz and incorporating prominent business leaders, recommended the focus on native cuisines and the hosting of major sporting events. This strategy is inspired by successful tourism strategies observed in other Asian countries.