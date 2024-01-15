Philippines Proposes Youth Participation in Sports Act to Curb Drug Exposure

Philippines' Isabela Representative, Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III, has introduced an innovative legislation aimed at bolstering youth engagement in sports during the annual school break. The proposed bill, House Bill No. 9604 or the 'Youth Participation in Sports Act', is a strategic attempt to curb youth exposure to drugs and other unproductive activities by keeping them active and engaged during their idle time.

DepEd's Role in the Sports Initiative

The bill proposes to assign the Department of Education (DepEd) with the responsibility of creating a comprehensive sports program for students. This program is especially designed for students who lack resources for activities during the two-month break. The sports program is not limited to physical sports but also includes strategic board games like chess and checkers. The DepEd, in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), would provide food rations as an incentive to encourage participation.

Health Monitoring and Funding

As part of this initiative, barangay health workers would be assigned the task of monitoring the health of the participants. The initial funding for this program will come from the current budgets of the DepEd and DSWD, with future funding planned to be included in the national budget. The execution of the program will be strictly monitored to ensure compliance, with a keen focus on attendance and the distribution of incentives.

Implications of the Bill

Representative Dy, who chairs the House committee on youth and sports, believes that this initiative has the potential to significantly reduce the risk of youth exposure to drugs and unproductive activities. By providing a constructive platform for the students to engage in during their idle time, the bill aims to channel their energies towards activities that foster physical fitness and strategic thinking. If successful, this could set a model for other nations to follow in their quest to promote youth engagement in sports.