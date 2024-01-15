en English
Philippines

Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships

The Philippines is preparing to write a new chapter in its sports history as it gears up to host the 2023 Downhill Skateboarding and Street Luge World Championships from February 22 to 25, 2024. This event, taking place in the vibrant city of Tagaytay, will be the first of its kind to be hosted by the country, symbolizing a significant milestone for its burgeoning skateboarding community.

Philippine Athletes to Watch

Among the athletes set to make their mark on this global stage are two members of Team Skate Pilipinas: Sebastian Chanco and Rydelle Abarico. Abarico, the third fastest downhill skateboarder globally, recently clinched her first gold medal at the women’s finals of the Tropical Downhill Race in Thailand, a testament to her speed, skill, and tenacity. Chanco’s talent is no less formidable, having secured a commendable 4th place in the men’s category of the same event.

Spotlight on the Philippine Skateboarding Scene

The forthcoming World Championships present a unique opportunity for the Philippines to showcase its skateboarding talents on an international platform. It’s a chance for the world to observe the dynamism of the local skateboarding scene and the athletes who are shaping it. The participation of Chanco and Abarico, in particular, promises to highlight the competitive edge that Philippine skateboarders bring to the sport.

Setting the Stage for a Historic Event

The 2023 Downhill Skateboarding and Street Luge World Championships’ staging in Tagaytay City marks a significant stride for Philippine sports. As the country steps into the global spotlight, it stands ready to demonstrate its ability to host world-class events and showcase the spirit and talent of its athletes. This event is more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of the country’s growth, potential, and vibrant skateboarding community.

Philippines Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

