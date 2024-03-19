Philippines Exits WADA Watchlist: Compliance Success Enhances International Sports Participation

MANILA — The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Tuesday announced that the Philippines has been removed from its compliance watchlist after the country successfully addressed the required corrective actions. This development marks a significant milestone for Philippine sports, ensuring its athletes' continued participation in global competitions without the threat of sanctions.

Swift and Effective Response

Following a warning issued by WADA in late January, the Philippines, under the guidance of the Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization (PHI-NADO) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), embarked on a rigorous campaign to align with international anti-doping standards. WADA's Chief Compliance Manager, Emiliano Simonelli, confirmed the successful closure of the compliance procedure in a communication to PHI-NADO head Dr. Alejandro Pineda, averting potential exclusion from prestigious events such as the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, and the Paris Olympics.

National Commitment to Clean Sport

In expressing gratitude towards WADA, PSC chairman Richard Bachmann highlighted the collaborative efforts between PSC and PHI-NADO to foster a doping-free sporting culture within the country. These efforts include legislative proposals and the implementation of robust testing and results management systems in compliance with the WADA Code 20.5.1. Bachmann's remarks underscore the Philippines' dedication to upholding the highest standards of sports integrity and fairness.

Looking Ahead: Sustainable Compliance and Athletic Excellence

The removal of the Philippines from WADA's watchlist not only reinstates the nation's standing in the international sports community but also sets a precedent for ongoing compliance and excellence in sportsmanship. As the country prepares for future competitions, the focus remains on sustaining these achievements through continuous improvement and adherence to global anti-doping protocols. This milestone reaffirms the Philippines' commitment to providing its athletes with a level playing field, where success is determined by talent, hard work, and fair play.