Philippines Celebrates Female Athletes: Eala, Bolden Shine at Women in Sports Awards 2023

MANILA -- In a groundbreaking event, the Philippines honored its female sporting heroes at the inaugural Women in Sports Awards held on March 20 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. This celebration, organized by the Philippine Commission for Women and the Philippine Sports Commission, spotlighted over 50 athletes and teams for their outstanding achievements, coinciding with International Women's Month.

Trailblazers Recognized

Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, Alyssa Valdez, Margielyn Diaz, Rubilen Amit, and Carina Dayondon were among the notable "Flame Awardees." These athletes have not only excelled in their respective sports but have also played pivotal roles in promoting women's empowerment through sports. Diaz-Naranjo's remarkable journey from winning the Philippines' first Olympic gold to opening a weightlifting training center exemplifies the profound impact of these athletes beyond their sporting achievements.

Athletes of the Year: Eala and Bolden

Tennis prodigy Alex Eala and football star Sarina Bolden were jointly named Athletes of the Year, a testament to their exceptional contributions to their sports. Eala's victories in junior Grand Slams and medals at the Asian Games, alongside Bolden's instrumental role in leading the Filipinas to significant international successes, underscore the global stature of Philippine sports. Their recognition serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes and highlights the country's commitment to nurturing female sports talent.

A Legacy of Excellence

The awards ceremony also honored past greats with Lifetime Achievement Awards, celebrating the enduring legacies of athletes like Olivia "Bong" Coo and Lydia de Vega. Special citations were awarded to individuals who have contributed significantly to the development of women's sports, emphasizing the collective effort required to elevate Philippine sports on the world stage.

This inaugural event not only celebrates the achievements of Filipina athletes but also sets a precedent for recognizing and supporting women's sports in the Philippines. As these athletes continue to break barriers and set new standards, their stories of perseverance and excellence will undoubtedly inspire future generations to dream big and aim high.