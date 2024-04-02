Philippine Sports Commission Plans Threefold Expansion for Indigenous Peoples Games in 2024

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is set to broaden the scope of the Indigenous Peoples (IP) Games in 2024, launching three regional events across the Philippines. This initiative, announced by PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston at the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum, aims to celebrate and preserve indigenous cultures through traditional sports.

Reviving and Expanding Tradition

Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IP Games made a triumphant return last year in Palawan. Moving forward, the PSC has scheduled the Luzon leg to commence in Salcedo, Ilocos Sur, from April 19 to 20, featuring locally identified games such as Patalunton Match and Banga Relay. Successive legs will unfold in Bacolod in July and General Santos in October, each carefully curated to respect and reflect the unique cultures of the indigenous communities in these regions.

More Than Just Games

Aside from the competitive aspect, the IP Games serve as a platform for cultural exchange and education. Each event will be accompanied by an IP Games Forum and a Photo Contest, aiming to engage and inform participants about the richness of indigenous traditions. Over a thousand athletes from various municipalities are expected to partake in the events, making it a significant gathering for cultural preservation.

Ensuring Cultural Sensitivity

The selection of games and the establishment of rules are conducted in close consultation with tribal leaders to ensure cultural sensitivity and appropriateness. According to Elias Samorin, the IP Games project head, these activities are not merely games but integral parts of the indigenous way of life. This careful approach underscores the PSC's commitment to respecting and honoring the diverse cultures of the Philippines' indigenous peoples.

As the PSC gears up for the 2024 Indigenous Peoples Games, the initiative promises to be a meaningful celebration of the Philippines' rich cultural heritage, fostering understanding and appreciation for indigenous traditions through the universal language of sport.