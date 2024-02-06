Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance Triumphs at 2024 PhilCycling National Championships

The 2024 PhilCycling National Championships for Road, held in Tagaytay City, culminated in a display of exceptional cycling talent and tenacity. The Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance team seized the spotlight in the Men Elite race, claiming the top three positions. Jan Paul Morales, Junrey Navarro, and Ronald Oranza, the triumphant trio, underscored the team's dominance in the cycling field.

Men Elite Race: A Show of Strength and Strategy

From a robust starting list of 71 riders, only 47 managed to complete the grueling 40 minutes plus 3 laps race. The victory of the Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance team was a clear testament to their physical prowess and tactical acumen. The 37-year-old seasoned competitor, Jan Paul Morales, stressed the high level of competition and his unyielding effort to clinch the victory.

Women's, Junior, and Youth Categories: A Celebration of Diversity and Potential

The championships also celebrated the diversity of talent across age groups and genders. Kim Bonilla and Angelica Mae Altamarino, two dedicated athletes, successfully defended their junior and under-23 titles, respectively. In the women's elite category, Jermyn Prado, a previous Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, emerged victorious with a solo finish.

Moreover, the youth categories were far from overshadowed. In the Youth 2 (under 14) category, Yvaine Osias and Jhay Karl Nunez emerged as champions, while Ems Krog and Sean Andrei Gatchalian emerged victorious in Youth 1 (15-16 years old).

Remarkable Victories and Inspiring Stories

One of the most inspiring moments of the event was Marvin Mandac's victory in the men's junior title, won on a borrowed aluminum bike. Meanwhile, Steven Nicolas Shane Tablizo took the men under-23 title, adding to the list of remarkable victories. The PhilCycling National Championships, supported by various sponsors and organizations, showcased the depth of cycling talent in the Philippines, inspiring future cyclists and fueling the country's passion for the sport.