Philippine Horseracing Gets a Boost: Leyte VP Invests in New Racetrack

In a move that promises to reinvigorate the horseracing landscape in the Philippines, Leyte Vice Governor Leonardo 'Sandy' Javier Jr., a distinguished figure in the local industry and proprietor of Andok's Litson Corp., has become the latest investor in HAPI Jockey Club Inc.'s (HJCI) ambitious thoroughbred racetrack development project in Padre Garcia, Batangas.

A New Frontier for Philippine Horseracing

With Javier's investment, the development of the new racetrack, christened the 'Philippine Jockey Club,' is expected to receive a significant boost. His involvement comes at a crucial time, addressing the pressing concerns of horse owners and breeders who have long sought a modern racing facility in the region.

Hapi Jockey Club Inc. was granted a 25-year franchise under Republic Act No. 11649, which empowers them to construct, operate, and maintain racetracks for horse racing in the provinces of Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite. This project represents a significant stride towards realizing that vision.

Leonardo 'Sandy' Javier Jr.: A Multi-Faceted Figure

Leonardo 'Sandy' Javier Jr., known for his successful business ventures and political career, is also a multi-awarded horseman. His passion for horseracing is evident in his commitment to elevating the sport within the country. Javier's investment in the Philippine Jockey Club racetrack signifies his dedication to fostering the growth and development of horseracing in the Philippines.

As a respected figure in the industry, Javier's involvement is expected to inspire confidence among stakeholders and contribute to the racetrack's successful operation.

A Boost for the Local Economy

The development of the new racetrack is anticipated to stimulate economic growth in the region, creating job opportunities and drawing tourists. This project aligns with the Philippine government's efforts to boost local economies through sports tourism.

With Javier's investment, the Philippine Jockey Club racetrack stands to become a beacon for horseracing enthusiasts, further solidifying the Philippines' position as a competitive player in the global horseracing scene.

As the development of the racetrack progresses, all eyes are on Leonardo 'Sandy' Javier Jr. and Hapi Jockey Club Inc. to deliver a world-class facility that honors the rich tradition of horseracing in the Philippines.

In a landscape where the echoes of hooves beating against the earth resonate with history, the Philippine Jockey Club racetrack promises to etch new stories of ambition, endurance, and triumph into the annals of Philippine horseracing.

The partnership between Leonardo 'Sandy' Javier Jr. and Hapi Jockey Club Inc. not only accelerates the development of the racetrack in Padre Garcia, Batangas but also reaffirms the commitment to elevating the sport in the country. With a 25-year franchise under Republic Act No. 11649, the project is poised to create ripples in the local economy, generating jobs and attracting tourists to witness the exhilarating spectacle of thoroughbred horse racing.

As the newest investor in this ambitious project, Leonardo 'Sandy' Javier Jr., a renowned horseman and successful entrepreneur, brings his passion and expertise to the table. His involvement serves as a testament to the potential of the Philippine Jockey Club racetrack, set to become a symbol of the country's thriving horseracing culture.