Philippines

Philippine Heart Association Honors ‘The Skywalker’ for Lifesaving Advocacy

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:14 am EST
Philippine Heart Association Honors ‘The Skywalker’ for Lifesaving Advocacy

Renowned Filipino basketball player Avelino ‘Samboy’ Lim Jr., fondly known as ‘The Skywalker’ for his athletic prowess, is being honored by the Philippine Heart Association (PHA) for his significant contributions to cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) advocacy. This tribute signifies a recognition of Lim’s enduring legacy that extends beyond the basketball court, reaching into the sphere of public health awareness.

More Than a Basketball Icon

While Lim’s accomplishments as a basketball player are well documented, his influence in promoting CPR awareness is equally impactful. He utilized his public platform to encourage Filipino citizens to learn and master lifesaving CPR techniques, a move that has undoubtedly contributed to saving numerous lives over the years. The tribute from the PHA is a testament to the multifaceted impact of Lim’s legacy — one that transcends his basketball achievements and underscores his commitment to public health.

(Read Also: Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: China and Philippines in a Maritime Standoff)

‘The Skywalker’s’ Remarkable Legacy

Lim’s nickname, ‘The Skywalker’, was a testament to his on-court skills and high-flying moves. Yet, his inspirational journey did not stop at the basketball court. After his career, he dedicated himself to promoting CPR awareness, emphasizing its importance in saving lives during cardiac emergencies. His earnest advocacy for CPR techniques has touched and influenced countless lives, thus leading to this well-deserved tribute from the Philippine Heart Association.

(Read Also: Watusi Ingestion Case Reported Among Pre-New Year Firework Injuries)

A Tribute to Enduring Impact

The tribute from the PHA speaks volumes about Lim’s remarkable journey. His legacy in Philippine basketball is undebatable, but his role in public health awareness is a testament to his wide-reaching influence. His drive to encourage the public to learn and practice lifesaving CPR techniques further underlines his commitment to serving the community. This tribute serves as a reminder of Lim’s enduring impact, one that has reshaped both the sports and health sectors in the Philippines.

Philippines Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

