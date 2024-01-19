Philippine Basketball Legend Tim Cone in Talks for National Team Coaching Role

Tim Cone, a legend in the world of Philippine basketball, is currently in discussions with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) regarding the coaching position for Gilas Pilipinas, the national team. Cone, who boasts a record-breaking 25 championships in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), is being considered for a long-term role with the national team. However, he has clarified that no definitive agreement has been reached as of yet, with details of the discussions remaining undisclosed.

Successful Stint at Asian Games

Speculation about Cone's potential appointment has been fueled by his impressive performance as the national team's coach during the Asian Games. Under his leadership, the Philippines clinched its first title since 1962, putting Cone in the spotlight for the ongoing coaching considerations. However, Cone has deferred to the SBP for any official announcements, emphasizing that his focus is currently on his existing team, Barangay Ginebra.

Urgency Ahead of FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

With the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers slated for February, the urgency to finalize the coaching position for Gilas Pilipinas is palpable. The national team is gearing up to play against Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei in the qualifiers. However, Cone has underscored that he is primarily focused on Barangay Ginebra's progression in the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals. The balancing act between his current commitments and the potential national team role adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

Unresolved Coaching Decision

While the possibility of Cone taking on the national team's coaching mantle has excited basketball fans across the Philippines, the final decision remains in the hands of the SBP. The organization has yet to make any official statement regarding the coaching role. In the meantime, Cone continues to excel with Barangay Ginebra, proving once again why he is considered one of the most successful coaches in PBA history.