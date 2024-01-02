en English
Sports

Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina

In a significant development in the USL Super League, Philip Poole has been appointed as the first head coach of Super League Carolina, the new Charlotte-based franchise. The team is slated to kick off its inaugural season in August, bringing a new wave of enthusiasm and competition to the soccer scene.

Poole’s Extensive Experience

Poole’s appointment comes with a wealth of experience. He has served as an assistant coach with the U.S. women’s national team and has held various coaching roles across the Carolinas. Among these positions, he has been the executive director of the Lake Norman Soccer Club and the elite girls’ director at Charlotte Soccer Academy.

His ties to the area are deep, marked by a 24-year residency in Charlotte and a history as a player and coach at local institutions such as Wingate University and Charlotte Independence. Poole’s successful career with U.S. Soccer began in 2012 and escalated to his contribution to the USWNT’s technical staff, where he played a critical part in their bronze medal victory at the 2020 Olympics and qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Super League Carolina’s Expectations

Super League Carolina’s managing partner, Jim McPhilliamy, has expressed high expectations from Poole in his new role. McPhilliamy praised Poole’s leadership and teaching abilities, as well as his caring nature, qualities that are seen as pivotal for nurturing a competitive and cohesive team.

USL Super League’s Debut

The USL Super League is gearing up for its debut with nine teams from various cities. The league is expected to attract more teams in the coming years, enhancing the competitive landscape of women’s soccer in the US. Poole’s appointment comes as the second head coach announcement for the league, following Denise Schilte-Brown, who will coach Tampa Bay Sun FC after leaving the University of South Florida.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

