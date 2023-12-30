en English
Philippines

PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:09 am EST
The PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024, a significant event in the road cycling calendar, has been rescheduled to take place from February 5-9 in Tagaytay City. This championship serves as an essential criterion for the selection of the national road cycling team for the upcoming year.

Key Details of the Championship

The top 30 riders from four categories—Men Elite, Under 23, Juniors, and Youth—from the previous year’s championships, along with the top 30 riders from the recent Batang Pinoy-Philippine National Games, will be automatically seeded into the races. Women’s categories, in contrast, are open to all interested riders, with no automatic seeding.

Participation Limits and Race Categories

The event will feature a maximum of 90 riders in the individual road race and 60 riders each in the criterium and individual time trial for the Men’s Elite, Under-23, and Juniors categories, ensuring a highly competitive atmosphere. The Youth category is set to participate in the criterium and individual time trial only.

Routes and Entry List Information

The routes for the nationals will be identical to those used in the Batang Pinoy-Philippine National Games, providing a familiar terrain for many of the participants. As for the entry list, details will be communicated via PhilCycling’s social media channels, offering an easily accessible platform for riders and supporters alike.

In conclusion, the PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 promises to be an exciting and pivotal event in the road cycling calendar, with top riders vying for a position in the national team.

Philippines Sports
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

