Philadelphia Union Unveils 2024 Primary Kit 'XV' - A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

The Philadelphia Union's 2024 primary kit, named 'XV', was unveiled yesterday, marking a highly anticipated return of the iconic center stripe. The Union's fans have been eagerly waiting for this design, which was inspired by the Commodore Barry Bridge and serves as a bridge between the team's past and present.

A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

The new kit features a navy-blue shirt with a golden and lighter blue pattern, inspired by the trusses of the Commodore Barry Bridge. The design pays homage to the team's first jersey from their debut season in 2010. The XV kit was created with input from the Union Creative Collective, a group of fans who contribute to the team's various initiatives.

The Art of DOOP 2024 Kit Launch Event

To celebrate the launch of the new kit, the Philadelphia Union is hosting an event called 'The Art of DOOP 2024 Kit Launch Event' on February 17 at Subaru Park. The event will showcase art displays of iconic moments in Union history, performances by a string quartet, and opportunities for fans to take pictures with trophies. All pieces from the event will be auctioned off.

Bringing the Community Together

The Union Creative Collective, comprised of dedicated fans, played a crucial role in the design process of the XV kit. Their involvement not only ensured a strong connection with the fanbase but also helped to maintain the tradition and spirit of the Philadelphia Union.

The new primary kit for the 2024 season is now available for purchase through various outlets. Fans can look forward to donning the iconic stripe and showing their support for the Philadelphia Union as they continue to make their mark in soccer.

By uniting tradition with modernity and incorporating fan input, the Philadelphia Union's new 2024 primary kit exemplifies the team's commitment to preserving its roots while embracing the future. As fans gear up for the new season, they can take pride in wearing a jersey that represents both the rich history of the team and the dedication of its passionate supporters.