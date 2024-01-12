Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner’s Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Union has made a significant move to bolster its defense by re-signing left back Kai Wagner to a new contract that extends through the end of 2026, with an option for 2027. This surprising development is set against the backdrop of Wagner’s previously expressed interest in participating in a European top league and the looming uncertainty of his future with the Union due to his expiring contract and salary demands.

Wagner’s Remarkable Journey with The Union

Wagner, a two-time MLS All-Star and a member of the 2022 league’s Best XI, has been a cornerstone for the Union since his signature in 2019, following his stint in Germany’s third division. With a tally of 39 assists in 138 league games, he has emerged as one of the Union’s main chance creators and an excellent fit for their counterattacking style. His decision to extend his contract has been influenced by personal growth, the sense of value he attributes to the club, and his family’s comfort in Philadelphia.

Implications of Wagner’s Contract Extension

This commitment from Wagner is a coup for the Union, demonstrating the club’s capacity to retain top talent and indicating a strong sense of unity within the team. Wagner’s decision to stay has the potential to boost the morale of the squad and the club’s supporters ahead of the 2024 season, set to kick off in February against Deportivo Saprissa in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Union’s Roster Management

In a related but less prominent transaction, the Union has loaned forward Nelson Pierre to Swedish club Skovde AIK until 2024. Pierre, who is the club’s 20th Homegrown player, has participated in 28 games for Union II but has found it difficult to secure a spot in the Union’s reserve striking depth chart. This loan agreement provides the Union with roster flexibility as they have brought in three new players during this offseason.