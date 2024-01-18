Philadelphia Union Acquires Bolivian Right Back Jose Jamir Berdecio on Loan

The Philadelphia Union has acquired 21-year-old Bolivian right back, Jose Jamir Berdecio, on a one-year loan arrangement from Club Deportivo Oriente Petrolero, with a clause allowing a permanent transfer after the loan term. This young talent, fondly known as Jamir, has a rich football record with 37 games under his belt since his professional debut in 2021. Interestingly, despite his on-field aggression, he boasts a clean disciplinary record.

Berdecio's Role in Philadelphia Union

However, the Union's current right back position, dominated by Olivier Mbaizo and Nathan Harriel, indicates that Jamir might initially be seen more with the Union's reserve team. Yet, his entry into the Union is not without implications. His possession of a U.S. green card means that his inclusion does not take up an international roster spot on the team, a strategic advantage for the Union.

International Recognition and Future Prospects

Berdecio's talent has not gone unnoticed. He had been selected by the Bolivian under-23 squad for the South American Olympic qualifying tournament. However, he was released to join the Philadelphia Union, a move that underlines his value in international football circles.

Expressing confidence in Berdecio's potential, Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner highlighted his performance in the Bolivian Primera División and for the national U23 team. With the Union's preseason already underway and their first game against Flamengo approaching, there is a sense of anticipation regarding Jamir's contribution to the team. Simultaneously, the status of players Alejandro Bedoya and Julián Carranza, as well as Brandan Craig's trial with Everton, continues to be uncertain.