Philadelphia to Host Six 2026 World Cup Games, Including a Round-of-16 Match on US Independence Day

In a historic announcement, Philadelphia is set to host six games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a significant milestone in the city's rich heritage. The games include a much-anticipated round-of-16 match scheduled for July 4, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence.

Key Figures Take the Stage

Notable figures such as Meg Kane, Gregg Caren, Jazelle Jones, and Frank Gumienny graced the announcement ceremony held in the city, bringing a sense of anticipation and excitement. Meg Kane, representing Philadelphia, expressed relief and readiness to commence logistical planning for various aspects, including safety, security, and transportation.

A Celebration Beyond Borders

The World Cup games are expected to draw an estimated crowd of 500,000, with a fan fest running from June 11 to July 19, transforming Philadelphia into a global football hub. The city anticipates becoming a center for fans attending games in nearby cities, amplifying its status as an important player in the global sports arena.

Economic Impact and Local Enthusiasm

The games are forecasted to have a substantial economic impact on Philadelphia, with a surge in hotel room bookings and tourist influx. The city's officials aim to create a memorable experience not just for tourists but for local residents as well, emphasizing the event's significance to Philadelphia's history and heritage. The location for the fan fest is yet to be decided as traditional sites like Ben Franklin Parkway and Independence Mall are to stay open for regular use.