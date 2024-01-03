en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies Eye José Alvarado for 2024 Closer Role

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:28 pm EST
Philadelphia Phillies Eye José Alvarado for 2024 Closer Role

The Philadelphia Phillies are contemplating the appointment of reliever José Alvarado as the primary closer for the 2024 season. This move comes in the wake of an impressive 2023 performance by Alvarado, which saw him sporting a 1.74 ERA and a 37.2 percent strikeout rate over a span of 41 1/3 innings, despite enduring elbow complications.

Alvarado’s Competitive Edge

The exit of Craig Kimbrel and the absence of new reliever signings have left a void in the Phillies bullpen, paving the way for Alvarado to potentially step into the closer role. His formidable 2023 statistics, including a 90th percentile ranking in several categories on Baseball Savant, provide an indication of his readiness to take on this responsibility.

Projecting Alvarado’s 2024 Performance

Projections from the predictive analytics platform, Steamer, suggest a mixed bag for Alvarado’s 2024 performance. While they forecast a career-high of 23 saves, they also anticipate an increase in ERA to 3.02 and FIP to 3.34. A decrease in strikeout rate to 31.4 percent and an increase in walk rate to 11.5 percent are also expected.

Alvarado’s Potential to Outperform Projections

However, there are reasons to believe Alvarado could defy these projections. His recent adjustments to his pitch arsenal, particularly his increased use of the cutter under the guidance of pitching coach Caleb Cotham, indicate a potential for enhanced performance. As Alvarado continues to improve in his prime years, he could prove essential for the Phillies bullpen in managing high-pressure, late-game scenarios.

0
Baseball Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ciara Discovers Familial Tie to Baseball Legend Derek Jeter on 'Finding Your Roots'

By Salman Khan

MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette

By Salman Khan

2024 MLB Season: Predictions, Assessments, and Underlying Currents

By Salman Khan

Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up

By Salman Khan

Unveiling Comprehensive Photo Collection of Kansas City Royals Players ...
@Baseball · 8 hours
Unveiling Comprehensive Photo Collection of Kansas City Royals Players ...
heart comment 0
Boston Red Sox Acquire Promising Right-Handed Pitcher Max Castillo

By Salman Khan

Boston Red Sox Acquire Promising Right-Handed Pitcher Max Castillo
Former Detroit Tigers Player Niko Goodrum Returns to Minnesota Twins

By Salman Khan

Former Detroit Tigers Player Niko Goodrum Returns to Minnesota Twins
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency

By Salman Khan

Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
Omar Vizquel Addresses Abuse Allegations, Hall of Fame Absence

By Salman Khan

Omar Vizquel Addresses Abuse Allegations, Hall of Fame Absence
Latest Headlines
World News
A Paradigm Shift: Integrating Traditional Wisdom with Modern Healthcare Practices
2 mins
A Paradigm Shift: Integrating Traditional Wisdom with Modern Healthcare Practices
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
2 mins
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
2 mins
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
2 mins
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
2 mins
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
3 mins
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
3 mins
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
3 mins
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests
3 mins
44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
48 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app