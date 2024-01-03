Philadelphia Phillies Eye José Alvarado for 2024 Closer Role

The Philadelphia Phillies are contemplating the appointment of reliever José Alvarado as the primary closer for the 2024 season. This move comes in the wake of an impressive 2023 performance by Alvarado, which saw him sporting a 1.74 ERA and a 37.2 percent strikeout rate over a span of 41 1/3 innings, despite enduring elbow complications.

Alvarado’s Competitive Edge

The exit of Craig Kimbrel and the absence of new reliever signings have left a void in the Phillies bullpen, paving the way for Alvarado to potentially step into the closer role. His formidable 2023 statistics, including a 90th percentile ranking in several categories on Baseball Savant, provide an indication of his readiness to take on this responsibility.

Projecting Alvarado’s 2024 Performance

Projections from the predictive analytics platform, Steamer, suggest a mixed bag for Alvarado’s 2024 performance. While they forecast a career-high of 23 saves, they also anticipate an increase in ERA to 3.02 and FIP to 3.34. A decrease in strikeout rate to 31.4 percent and an increase in walk rate to 11.5 percent are also expected.

Alvarado’s Potential to Outperform Projections

However, there are reasons to believe Alvarado could defy these projections. His recent adjustments to his pitch arsenal, particularly his increased use of the cutter under the guidance of pitching coach Caleb Cotham, indicate a potential for enhanced performance. As Alvarado continues to improve in his prime years, he could prove essential for the Phillies bullpen in managing high-pressure, late-game scenarios.