Philadelphia Eagles' Duo Kelce and Johnson Secure Second Consecutive NFLPA All-Pro Selection

Philadelphia Eagles' stalwarts, center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson, have once again etched their names in the annals of football history. The duo has been bestowed with the honor of selection to the NFLPA all-pro team for the 2023 season. This marks the second consecutive year both players have received this recognition, a feat that further cements their standing as some of the most accomplished players in the National Football League.

Recognition by Peers

The NFLPA all-pro team, now in its sophomore year, is a unique distinction in that it is determined by votes from NFL players themselves. Unlike other awards, players vote within their own position groups and against those they directly compete with, providing a perspective that is both intimate and brutally honest. The selection of Kelce and Johnson for the second consecutive year is a testament to their enduring prowess and the high regard in which they are held by their peers.

A Legacy of Excellence

At 36 years old, Jason Kelce continues to defy the ravages of time and the physical demands of professional football, performing at an elite level in his 13th NFL season. His illustrious career is adorned with seven Pro Bowl selections and five AP All-Pro distinctions. The consistent excellence of Kelce has set him on a trajectory towards a coveted spot in the Hall of Fame.

Similarly, Lane Johnson, at the age of 33, remains a dominant force in the league. This season saw him earning his fifth Pro Bowl selection, alongside multiple AP All-Pro honors in the past. Each accolade strengthens his Hall of Fame case, a testament to his consistent dominance on the field.

Philadelphia Eagles: A Team of Pro Bowlers

While Kelce and Johnson have been the standout performers, the Philadelphia Eagles have seen several other players named to the Pro Bowl this season. A.J. Brown, Landon Dickerson, D'Andre Swift, and Haason Reddick have all been recognized for their exceptional performances, with numerous players listed as alternates. The AP All-Pro team selections for the current season remain to be announced, and it's expected that several Eagles will feature prominently.