Philadelphia Eagles' All-Pro Center Jason Kelce Announces Retirement Amid 'Tush Push' Controversy

Jason Kelce, the All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles, has become a notable figure not just for his sporting prowess but also for his controversial 'tush push' play. As the Eagles' veteran player, Kelce's name has been synonymous with this distinctive short-yardage strategy which has stirred up scrutiny and calls for its banishment from the NFL, including from Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Jason Kelce and the 'Tush Push'

During these 'tush push' plays, Kelce is heard yelling an expletive phrase before propelling the quarterback forward with the help of his teammates. This fact was shared with Fox Sports NFL reporter Laura Okmin and confirmed by quarterback Jalen Hurts. Despite the controversy, the play has proven successful for the Eagles, which Kelce acknowledged on his podcast, 'New Heights,' expressing indifference to the play's fate.

Kelce's Retirement Announcement

After the Eagles' wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 36-year-old Kelce reportedly announced his retirement to his teammates in the locker room, a moment reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection was visibly emotional during the game's closing moments, having previously hinted at his retirement. Kelce returned for a 13th season on a one-year deal after contemplating retirement in previous years, famously declaring he wasn't 'f-king done yet!'

Legacy of a Sporting Icon

Aside from his on-field accomplishments, Kelce's influence extends beyond the sport. He has gained fame through documentaries, podcasts, and advertising campaigns. The Amazon documentary 'Kelce' followed his contemplation of retirement and his emotional embrace of his mom after the 2022 season Super Bowl. As one of the greatest Philadelphia Eagles players of all time, his retirement marks the beginning of a new era for the Eagles and the end of a Hall of Fame-worthy career.