Philadelphia 76ers Open to Trading K.J. Martin Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

As the NBA trade deadline draws near, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly prepared to trade K.J. Martin. The young swingman, who has served as a deep reserve for the Sixers this season, is now on the trading block, as confirmed by NBA Insider, Marc Stein. The Sixers' management is believed to be seeking a quality second-round pick in exchange for Martin.

From Houston to Philadelphia: A Decline in Performance

Since his move from the Houston Rockets to the Philadelphia 76ers, Martin's court performance has seen a significant dip. The swingman has only been featured in 25 games for the Sixers this season, averaging a measly 1.5 points per game. This figure starkly contrasts with his previous season's performance in Houston, where he averaged a substantial 12 points per game on 56 percent shooting.

Speculation Builds as Trade Deadline Approaches

With the trade deadline looming on February 8, the Sixers are rumored to be actively looking for new acquisitions to bolster their roster. Martin has been included in potential trade packages, sparking speculation about possible moves the Philadelphia team might make. They have been linked to players such as Dejounte Murray, Zach Lavine, and Tyus Jones, indicating that the team's management is keen to secure valuable assets in exchange for Martin.

The Implication of Martin's Trade

Trading Martin signals the 76ers' intention to shake up their roster and enhance their team's performance. While he may not have made a significant impact on the Sixers' lineup this season, Martin's potential and former prowess make him an intriguing prospect for teams looking to add depth to their bench.

As the clock ticks down to the 3:00 p.m. EST deadline on February 8, anticipation continues to build over the potential moves involving the 76ers and their roster adjustments. Only time will reveal the final decision and its repercussions on the team's future performance.