Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham’s Remarkable Turnaround

Wrexham’s football manager, Phil Parkinson, has publicly expressed his deep gratitude for the unwavering support he received from Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. This support was notably manifest following a critical defeat in the National League play-offs in 2022. Despite the setback, the owners continued to back Parkinson, sparking a remarkable turnaround for the club.

Securing the National League Title

Under the able leadership of Parkinson, Wrexham went on to secure the National League title in the ensuing season. This significant victory heralded their return to the EFL (English Football League) after a long hiatus of 15 years. As of now, Wrexham is performing commendably in League Two, where they maintain a strong third-place standing.

A Catalyst for Renewed Determination

Parkinson fondly remembers the owners’ encouragement after the play-off loss as a pivotal moment that fueled his renewed determination to bolster the squad. He successfully pursued key players like Elliot Lee and, after their promotion, onboarded talents such as James McClean and Steven Fletcher. Fletcher made his mark by scoring a hat-trick in an important win over Barrow.

Hollywood Owners’ Active Involvement

McElhenney and Reynolds are heavily involved in the recruitment process, demonstrating their commitment to the club’s success. They are keen on staying informed and contributing to decision-making. The club’s ambition remains unabated as they are currently linked with potential signings, including Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, thereby signaling their intent to secure a place in League One. The article also humorously mentions Macaulay Langstaff, a League Two player, receiving a compliment from Ryan Reynolds on his looks.