Phil Neale OBE Appointed Worcestershire Cricket President, Succeeds Cynthia Crawford MBE

Worcestershire has unveiled a significant change in its leadership, announcing club legend and former captain Phil Neale OBE as its upcoming president for the 2024-2026 term, pending members' approval at the annual general meeting in March. Neale, who boasts a rich history with the club, including leading the team to multiple championships, will take the reins from Cynthia Crawford MBE, setting the stage for a new era in Worcestershire cricket.

Advertisment

Legacy and Leadership

Phil Neale's appointment as Worcestershire's new president is not just a nod to his illustrious playing career but also a recognition of his extensive experience in cricket management. During his tenure as captain, Neale led Worcestershire to remarkable successes, including two County Championships and various other titles, cementing his legacy within the club. His post-retirement roles have further broadened his understanding of the sport, preparing him for this prestigious position.

A Vision for the Future

Advertisment

Neale's vision for his presidency is deeply influenced by his experiences and the mentorship he received from past presidents, such as Don Kenyon. Expressing his eagerness to support the current cricket management, Neale aims to leverage his vast cricket knowledge to benefit the club further. His reunion with CEO Ashley Giles, with whom he shares a long-standing professional relationship, is anticipated to bring positive developments to Worcestershire cricket, resonating well with members and supporters alike.

Community and Continuity

The cricket community has warmly received Neale's appointment, with acting chair Paul Pridgeon, a former teammate, praising his suitability for the role. As Neale steps into his new position, succeeding Cynthia Crawford MBE, his focus will be on being an exemplary ambassador for the club, fostering a sense of community among members, and ensuring the continuity of Worcestershire's storied cricket legacy.

Phil Neale's presidency marks a promising chapter for Worcestershire, blending rich historical achievements with a forward-looking approach to cricket management. As the club moves into this new era under Neale's guidance, the anticipation among the cricket fraternity is palpable, with high hopes for continued success and growth.