en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Boxing & MMA

Phil Hawes’ Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:26 pm EST
Phil Hawes’ Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84

In a swift and decisive encounter at UFC Vegas 84, Phil Hawes succumbed to a first-round knockout by the hands of Brunno Ferreira. The bout, which concluded at the UFC Apex Facility in Nevada, marks a concerning continuation of Hawes’ recent struggles within the octagon.

Devastating Defeat

Ferreira dominated the fight from the onset, landing a perfectly timed flying knee that staggered Hawes. This was followed by a brutal left hand that sent Hawes spiraling to the canvas. Ferreira then unleashed a series of punishing follow-up strikes that rendered Hawes unconscious, leading to the referee calling off the contest at 4:55 of the first round.

Unsettling Trend

This loss for Hawes extends his losing streak to three consecutive UFC fights, all of which ended in knockout defeats. The defeat at the hands of Ferreira is Hawes’ fourth loss in his last five fights, painting a worrying picture for the fighter’s performance and potential future within the UFC. With a now even record of 4-4 in the UFC and an overall professional record of 12-6, Hawes’ future in the promotion remains uncertain.

Public Reaction

A video clip of the knockout swiftly circulated on social media, inciting a range of reactions from MMA fans. Some commentators criticized Hawes’ perceived inability to withstand heavy hits, with one going so far as to suggest he should leave the UFC for the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Another suggested that Hawes should consider retiring to prevent further physical harm.

Ferreira’s Triumph

On the other side of the coin, the victory solidifies Ferreira’s reputation as a formidable striker in the sport. With this win, Ferreira’s record improved to 2-1 in the UFC, spurring him to aim for a top 15 matchup by the end of 2024. The Brazilian knockout artist’s impressive performance underscores his potential within the middleweight division.

0
Boxing & MMA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Boxing & MMA

See more
26 mins ago
Matchroom Boxing in Legal Feud Over Buatsi's Contract; Hearn Doubts Ngannou's Boxing Prospects
In a twist of events, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing has embarked on a legal battle against Ben Shalom’s BOXXER and Sky Sports. The bone of contention is the contract of light-heavyweight boxer Joshua Buatsi. Matchroom insists that they have exercised their matching rights to retain Buatsi, a claim the boxer refutes. This dispute is not
Matchroom Boxing in Legal Feud Over Buatsi's Contract; Hearn Doubts Ngannou's Boxing Prospects
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
9 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
9 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Fundora vs Bohachuk: A High-Stakes Battle for the WBC Interim 154-Pound Title
48 mins ago
Fundora vs Bohachuk: A High-Stakes Battle for the WBC Interim 154-Pound Title
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
5 hours ago
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
9 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
34 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
48 seconds
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
1 min
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
1 min
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
2 mins
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
2 mins
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
2 mins
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
2 mins
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
2 mins
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app