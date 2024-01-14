Phil Hawes’ Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84

In a swift and decisive encounter at UFC Vegas 84, Phil Hawes succumbed to a first-round knockout by the hands of Brunno Ferreira. The bout, which concluded at the UFC Apex Facility in Nevada, marks a concerning continuation of Hawes’ recent struggles within the octagon.

Devastating Defeat

Ferreira dominated the fight from the onset, landing a perfectly timed flying knee that staggered Hawes. This was followed by a brutal left hand that sent Hawes spiraling to the canvas. Ferreira then unleashed a series of punishing follow-up strikes that rendered Hawes unconscious, leading to the referee calling off the contest at 4:55 of the first round.

Unsettling Trend

This loss for Hawes extends his losing streak to three consecutive UFC fights, all of which ended in knockout defeats. The defeat at the hands of Ferreira is Hawes’ fourth loss in his last five fights, painting a worrying picture for the fighter’s performance and potential future within the UFC. With a now even record of 4-4 in the UFC and an overall professional record of 12-6, Hawes’ future in the promotion remains uncertain.

Public Reaction

A video clip of the knockout swiftly circulated on social media, inciting a range of reactions from MMA fans. Some commentators criticized Hawes’ perceived inability to withstand heavy hits, with one going so far as to suggest he should leave the UFC for the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Another suggested that Hawes should consider retiring to prevent further physical harm.

Ferreira’s Triumph

On the other side of the coin, the victory solidifies Ferreira’s reputation as a formidable striker in the sport. With this win, Ferreira’s record improved to 2-1 in the UFC, spurring him to aim for a top 15 matchup by the end of 2024. The Brazilian knockout artist’s impressive performance underscores his potential within the middleweight division.