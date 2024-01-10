en English
NFL

Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera

He was a second-round pick from Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft. Phidarian Mathis, a defensive tackle for the Washington Commanders, brimmed with promise. But his journey through the professional ranks has been anything but smooth. Riddled with injuries and subsequent mental health struggles, his path has been a testament to resilience and determination.

Chasing Shadows: The Struggle with Injury

Mathis’ professional football career veered off course almost as soon as it began. His rookie season in 2022 was cut short by a torn meniscus, a debilitating setback that benched him for an entire year. The following season, just as he was poised for his comeback, he was hit with a calf injury during preseason. This injury sidelined him for the first seven games of the 2023 season, delaying his return yet again.

Navigating the Dark: The Battle with Depression

It wasn’t just the physical toll of these injuries that tested Mathis. He opened up about the mental strain that came with these setbacks. The constant cycle of anticipation and disappointment led the defensive tackle into a period of deep depression. Tackling his mental health became just as significant a battle as overcoming his physical setbacks.

Defying the Odds: The Comeback

Despite the hurdles, Mathis managed to claw his way back onto the field. He played ten games in the season, a testament to his determination and grit. His resilience was particularly on display during the season finale, where he played a career-high 37 snaps. Mathis is now channeling his experiences, both the highs and the lows, to enhance his game. He’s committed to improving every aspect of his performance and is determined to reenter the next season with a fresh mindset.

A Fresh Start: The Coaching Transition

As Mathis gears up for his comeback, he’ll do so under a new coach. The Washington Commanders made the decision to part ways with Ron Rivera. Mathis expressed his gratitude towards Rivera, acknowledging the influence the coach had on his career and his recovery. His belief and motivation played a crucial part in Mathis’ journey, and now, as he prepares to take the field under new leadership, he’s committed to honoring that legacy.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

