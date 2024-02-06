Phek District Archery Association: Gearing Up for Olympics and Aiming for Growth

In the heart of Nagaland, the Phek District Archery Association (PDAA) gathered in Kohima for a coordination meeting, a pivotal step in their preparation for the imminent Nagaland Olympics and Paralympic Games. Set to unfurl between February 12 and 17 in Chümoukedima, these games will be a testing ground for the district's archery team.

Steering Archery towards Self-Sufficiency

The assembly of PDAA's key members, including the president Dr. Chotisuh Sazo, vice president Razouvolie Dozo, technical advisor Hunezo Thisa, general secretary Besuta Vero, and joint secretary Khosazo Thisa, was far-reaching in its agenda. Beyond the immediate goal of the Nagaland Olympics, the meeting broached topics that could shape the future of archery within the district.

Among the topics discussed, one overarching theme was the concept of self-sufficiency. The association aims to cultivate a self-reliant archery environment, where the sport doesn't just survive but thrives organically, fostering a culture of excellence and passion for archery.

Organizing Future Championships

The meeting also touched upon the organization of future District Archery Championship and State Championship. These events are not only a platform for showcasing talent and competition but also a stepping stone towards the enhancement and growth of the sport within the district and the state.

A Vision for the Future

The PDAA’s vision transcends beyond the individual or the team; it's about the sport and its sustainable growth in the district. The association’s concerted efforts and strategic approach towards development plans echo their commitment to uplifting archery in the region, marking a promising trajectory for the sport.