Pharrel Payne's Athletic Feat Highlights Gophers' Victory Over Northwestern

In a stunning display of athleticism and defensive acumen, Pharrel Payne, the center for the University of Minnesota's men's basketball team, the Gophers, played an instrumental role in their 75-66 overtime victory against Northwestern. His standout performance was highlighted by a series of skillful maneuvers, including altering a shot and subsequently blocking a dunk attempt by Northwestern's 7-footer Matthew Nicholson.

Pharrel Payne's Explosiveness and Timing

Payne's abilities were lauded by head coach Ben Johnson, who acknowledged the rarity of such a display and underscored its significance as a testament to Payne's explosiveness and timing. Hailing from Cottage Grove, Payne is renowned for his rim protection and currently averages 1.7 blocks per game, a statistic that places him fifth in the Big Ten.

Mastering the 'Hibbert'

His game also includes a defensive skill called a 'Hibbert,' named after former NBA player Roy Hibbert. This technique involves altering shots with verticality, an aspect Payne has been steadily working on. Despite battling persistent back pain, Payne's performance proved pivotal for the Gophers, who are gearing up for their next Big Ten game against Michigan State.

The Gophers' Outlook

As the Gophers march forward, they are keeping a close eye on the condition of starting point guard Elijah Hawkins, who recently sustained an ankle injury. Despite the setback, Hawkins managed to complete the game against Northwestern. Adopting a 'wait-and-see' stance, head coach Johnson is cautiously optimistic about Hawkins' potential participation in practice and the upcoming game.