PGA Tour's Peter Malnati Voices Concerns Over Saudi Deal, Discusses LIV Player Integration

Reuniting the world's top golfers is a priority, PGA Tour policymaker Peter Malnati said on Saturday, but some players had issues with Saudi backing and how defectors would return. Malnati, who spoke after his third round at The Players Championship, is among six players on the PGA Tour policy board being urged to meet on Monday with Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, according to multiple reports.

Understanding Player Reluctance

"It would be even better if we had Jon Rahm here. I'll just say it. It would be an even better win," Malnati said. He highlighted the need for a fair process that allows for the return of players who had defected to LIV Golf, addressing concerns over Saudi backing and the implications for human rights. Malnati shared his personal reservations and emphasized the importance of understanding the full scope of the Saudi involvement and its potential benefits to the sport.

Debating the Return of Defectors

Malnati also touched on the contentious issue of penalties for players who left for LIV and wish to return to a unified series. Opinions vary widely among PGA Tour members, with some advocating for stringent measures and others, like Rory McIlroy, calling for the best players to play on the PGA Tour regardless. Malnati suggests a compromise, proposing that defectors could earn their way back but would be ineligible for equity in the new PGA Tour Enterprises for-profit entity, a move aimed at preserving the interests of loyal PGA Tour members.

Next Steps and Challenges

"The next step is to have Yasir meet with players of the PGA Tour. That's essential because, at its core, players have no business running the PGA Tour," Malnati stated, stressing the need for player input in the direction of the PGA-LIV integration. He acknowledged the complexity of the situation, with ongoing negotiations and the challenge of reconciling different viewpoints within the golf community.

As discussions progress, the golf world watches closely, hoping for a resolution that preserves the integrity of the sport. The potential PGA-PIF merger raises significant questions about the future of golf, the integration of LIV players, and the balance between financial interests and the sport's traditional values.