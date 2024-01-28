PGA Tour Unveils 2024 Player Advisory Council: An Inside Look

The Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour has unveiled the lineup for its 2024 Player Advisory Council (PAC), a team of 16 professionals chosen by players and directors alike. The council's composition is an equal blend of peer-elected and director-appointed members, ensuring a fair representation of PGA Tour golfers.

Introducing the 2024 PAC Members

The council, announced following a voting process that culminated on January 12, includes Sam Burns, Lanto Griffin, Nick Hardy, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Scottie Scheffler, Adam Schenk, Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor, Josh Teater, Justin Thomas, and Camilo Villegas.

Chairman Contest: Streelman vs Villegas

Kevin Streelman and Camilo Villegas, two of the 16 council members, have been chosen by the Player Directors to vie for the position of PAC Chairman. The election will take place on February 27, with the winner set to succeed Jordan Spieth as a Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board. The victor will embark on a three-year tenure, spanning from 2025 to 2027.

The PAC's Role and Purpose

The PAC operates as an advisory and consultative entity, providing valuable insights to the PGA Tour Policy Board and Commissioner Jay Monahan on matters concerning the Tour. Moreover, the council serves as a breeding ground for potential board members. As Player Directors conclude their terms, the PAC Chairman typically progresses to fill the resulting vacancies. The current Player Directors include Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, and Tiger Woods.