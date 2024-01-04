PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina’s Fire Relief Efforts

As the new year dawns, the PGA Tour has rallied around the Maui families affected by the devastating Lahaina fires. The flames, which claimed at least 100 lives and toppled more than 2,000 structures last August, have left an indelible mark on the community. Yet, in the face of this tragedy, a beacon of resilience and support has emerged within the professional golfing community.

Golfer’s Homecoming Turned Humanitarian Effort

Collin Morikawa, a PGA Tour professional whose grandparents were born in Lahaina and owned a restaurant there, finds himself in a unique position. Not only is he participating in an event at The Sentry to start the new year, but he’s also deeply involved in relief efforts for his ancestral home. Morikawa’s personal ties to the area have fueled his dedication to helping those most impacted by the fires.

A Collective Swing at Relief

But Morikawa isn’t alone in his efforts. Other golfers, including Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, and Patrick Cantlay, have also stepped up to the tee. From hosting clinics to live-streaming family tournaments for charity, these athletes are using their platform to contribute to the relief efforts. They’ve also been selling hats to benefit Maui United Way and supporting scholarship programs for children of first responders.

The PGA Tour’s Pledge

The PGA Tour itself has not been a spectator in these efforts. The organization is starting the year with a Hawaiian blessing and players are pledging donations for birdies and eagles. Notably absent from the event is Jon Rahm, the defending champion, due to his suspension after joining LIV Golf. Despite his absence, the event continues to serve as an ideal start to the new year—albeit under somber circumstances.

While the Lahaina community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the fires, the PGA Tour’s collective efforts are making a significant impact. The professional golfing community has shown that their prowess extends beyond the manicured greens of the golf course. Their commitment to aiding Lahaina’s recovery has brought a glimmer of hope to a community still healing from a catastrophic loss.