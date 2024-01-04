en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina’s Fire Relief Efforts

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina’s Fire Relief Efforts

As the new year dawns, the PGA Tour has rallied around the Maui families affected by the devastating Lahaina fires. The flames, which claimed at least 100 lives and toppled more than 2,000 structures last August, have left an indelible mark on the community. Yet, in the face of this tragedy, a beacon of resilience and support has emerged within the professional golfing community.

Golfer’s Homecoming Turned Humanitarian Effort

Collin Morikawa, a PGA Tour professional whose grandparents were born in Lahaina and owned a restaurant there, finds himself in a unique position. Not only is he participating in an event at The Sentry to start the new year, but he’s also deeply involved in relief efforts for his ancestral home. Morikawa’s personal ties to the area have fueled his dedication to helping those most impacted by the fires.

A Collective Swing at Relief

But Morikawa isn’t alone in his efforts. Other golfers, including Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, and Patrick Cantlay, have also stepped up to the tee. From hosting clinics to live-streaming family tournaments for charity, these athletes are using their platform to contribute to the relief efforts. They’ve also been selling hats to benefit Maui United Way and supporting scholarship programs for children of first responders.

The PGA Tour’s Pledge

The PGA Tour itself has not been a spectator in these efforts. The organization is starting the year with a Hawaiian blessing and players are pledging donations for birdies and eagles. Notably absent from the event is Jon Rahm, the defending champion, due to his suspension after joining LIV Golf. Despite his absence, the event continues to serve as an ideal start to the new year—albeit under somber circumstances.

While the Lahaina community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the fires, the PGA Tour’s collective efforts are making a significant impact. The professional golfing community has shown that their prowess extends beyond the manicured greens of the golf course. Their commitment to aiding Lahaina’s recovery has brought a glimmer of hope to a community still healing from a catastrophic loss.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
14 seconds ago
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
The Detroit Lions have carved a significant milestone, sending five players to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year, an achievement unseen since the 1990-91 seasons. The selected players are Aidan Hutchinson (Edge rusher), Sam LaPorta (Tight end), Frank Ragnow (Center), Penei Sewell (Right tackle), and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Special Teams star). The Elite Five
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Secure Third Pro Bowl Selections
2 mins ago
Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Secure Third Pro Bowl Selections
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host
3 mins ago
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
1 min ago
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
David Warner's Final Test Match: A Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy?
1 min ago
David Warner's Final Test Match: A Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy?
Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance
1 min ago
Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
14 seconds
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
1 min
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
1 min
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
Dawn McCarthy Highlights Innovative Fitness Gear and Meal Services for Healthier Lifestyles
1 min
Dawn McCarthy Highlights Innovative Fitness Gear and Meal Services for Healthier Lifestyles
David Warner's Final Test Match: A Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy?
1 min
David Warner's Final Test Match: A Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy?
Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance
1 min
Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance
Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Secure Third Pro Bowl Selections
2 mins
Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Secure Third Pro Bowl Selections
DeSantis Distances Himself from Trump ahead of Iowa Caucus
2 mins
DeSantis Distances Himself from Trump ahead of Iowa Caucus
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host
3 mins
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app