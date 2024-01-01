PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024

The PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) backed entity, LIV Golf, are in talks to extend their merger negotiation deadline beyond the initial December 31, 2023, date. The extension of the deadline was communicated in a memo by PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, citing the progress that has been made in these ongoing discussions.

PGA’s Strategic Partnerships

Monahan’s 2024 goal is to finalize agreements with Strategic Sports Group (SSG), PIF, and DP World Tour to become minority co-investors in PGA Tour Enterprises. The PGA Tour is nearing the conclusion of its negotiations with SSG, which includes Fenway Sports Group and has provided them with the required due diligence information. These partnerships are aimed at fostering unity and innovation within the game for the benefit of players, fans, and sponsors.

Anticipated Decisions and Controversies

A formal decision on the combination is expected to be made before the Masters tournament in April, as reported by The Telegraph. However, the potential merger has been met with considerable controversy, with concerns being raised about competition and human rights issues. It is also likely to face antitrust scrutiny from U.S. authorities.

Past Disputes and Future Plans

Previously, PGA Tour and LIV Golf were embroiled in litigation, with LIV Golf signing players to lucrative contracts, including world No. 3 player Jon Rahm for a reported $300 million. The PGA Tour plans to offer direct equity ownership to players in the new company post the agreement. Monahan also mentioned ongoing discussions with Yasir Al Rumayyan, chairman of LIV Golf and PIF governor, suggesting that the finalized merger would position athletes as owners in their sport and attract co-investors with significant business and sports experience.