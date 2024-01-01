PGA Tour and LIV Golf Push Merger Deadline to 2024 Amid Progress in Talks

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf are pushing their merger deadline into 2024, beyond the initial target of December 31, 2023. This decision comes after significant progress in talks with Strategic Sports Group (SSG), the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and DP World Tour to become minority co-investors in PGA Tour Enterprises.

Progress in Negotiations

The PGA Tour has reached the final stages of negotiation with SSG, led by Fenway Sports Group, and has provided the necessary due diligence information. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has informed players that the proposed partnerships are expected to unify, innovate, and invest in golf, benefitting players, fans, and sponsors alike.

The Context of the Merger

The merger has been the center of a contentious relationship between PGA Tour and LIV Golf, sparked by LIV Golf’s recruitment of players through lucrative contracts, including a reported $300 million deal with world No. 3 player Jon Rahm. The initial agreement between the two entities in June to combine commercial operations raised concerns over competition and human rights issues.

Investment and Control

Under the agreement, PGA Tour would retain a permanent controlling interest, with PIF as a noncontrolling minority investor, prepared to invest $1 billion into the new venture. The deal includes the DP World Tour and is subject to antitrust review by U.S. regulatory authorities. The PGA Tour also plans to offer players direct equity ownership after finalizing investments.

The merger, if completed, is expected to reshape professional golf and provide athletes with ownership stakes in their sport. A formal decision on the merger is anticipated before the Masters tournament in April.

