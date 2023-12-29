en English
Sports

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Merger Talks Extend into New Year

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:44 pm EST
The ongoing merger discussions between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, initially set to conclude by December 31, will extend into the new year, with the shared objective to finalize the deal before the prestigious Masters tournament in April 2024. This extension comes amid an absence of tangible details from a meeting between PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan. Notwithstanding the impending deadline, the prospect of a deal announcement by the end of this week has been discounted by sources.

A Merger of Magnitude

The proposed merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, first announced in June, involves the Saudi government’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The initial deadline for the deal, December 31, is now expected to be deferred to 2024. The merger encountered obstacles due to the involvement of U.S. regulators and Capitol Hill hearings. Additionally, the PGA Tour policy board’s veto power caused discontent from the Saudi side.

PGA Tour’s Separate Deal

In parallel, the PGA Tour is on the brink of finalizing another deal with Strategic Sports Group (SSG), potentially bringing in a $3 billion investment. If successful, SSG’s contribution coupled with PIF’s investment could raise the combined total to more than $7 billion. Despite this investment, both SSG and PIF would remain minority investors, with the PGA Tour retaining majority ownership.

Confidence and Complications

Tiger Woods, a PGA Tour policy board member, has expressed confidence that an agreement will be reached. He emphasized the spirit of cooperation and the absence of lawsuits. However, the merger has faced several hurdles, including U.S. Senate interest and the frustration of the Public Investment Fund. The complexities increased with the entry of private equity money into the equation and concerns from the United States Department of Justice.

Looking Ahead

As the merger discussions unfold into the new year, the scrutiny and focus on the developments are expected to intensify. With the extension, a deal may be announced by the end of March, providing a new direction for the world of golf. Despite the extended deadline, the ambition remains: achieving a merger that reshapes the golf landscape and unites the global golf community.

Sports
Salman Khan

