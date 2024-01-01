en English
Business

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024

The ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf concerning a potential merger are set to extend into 2024, according to a recent memo from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. Originally, the deadline for a definitive merger agreement was December 31, 2023. However, due to the progress made in talks, the deadline is being pushed back.

Merging Landscapes

The potential merger has stirred division among players and could significantly reshape the landscape of professional golf. An initial agreement reached in June proposed a combination of commercial operations. The PGA Tour would maintain a controlling interest, with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which finances LIV Golf, as a noncontrolling minority investor. PIF has signaled its readiness to invest $1 billion into the new commercial entity. The merger also involves the DP World Tour, formerly known as the PGA European Tour.

From Rivalry to Alliance?

Prior to this development, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were locked in a legal battle. LIV Golf has been attracting Tour players with lucrative contracts, including a staggering $300 million deal with world No. 3 player Jon Rahm. In an attempt to retain its players, the PGA Tour proposed offering direct equity ownership to players once an agreement with investors is finalized.

Regulatory Scrutiny

The proposed merger will be subject to antitrust scrutiny by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department. A formal decision on the merger is anticipated before the Masters tournament in April. The extension of the deadline underlines the complexity of the negotiations, which involves not only the merging entities but also a consortium of wealthy investors named the Strategic Sports Group.

As the PGA Tour seeks to extend the negotiations into next year, the golfing world watches with bated breath. The outcome of these talks could usher in a new era for professional golf, potentially restabilizing the pro game and bringing in untold billions into the PGA Tour.

Business Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

