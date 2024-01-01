PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024

In a twist to the sporting world, the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed LIV Golf are extending their merger negotiations into 2024, moving the original deadline set for December 31, 2023. This extension reflects the progress made and the complexity of the negotiations. The PGA Tour aims to secure agreements with the Strategic Sports Group (SSG), PIF, and the DP World Tour (also known as the PGA European Tour) to become minority co-investors in the newly proposed entity, PGA Tour Enterprises.

A Coalition of Investors

A coalition of U.S. investors led by the Fenway Sports Group, known as Strategic Sports Group, is in the final negotiation stages with the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour has shared due diligence information with them. This merger, which includes a $1 billion investment from PIF, will likely face antitrust scrutiny from U.S. regulators. This partnership is expected to unify and innovate the sport while benefiting players, fans, and sponsors.

Competitive Leverage and Litigation

The golf leagues, which shocked the global community by agreeing to combine commercial operations, might come to a formal decision before the Masters tournament in April. Previously, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were engaged in a contentious legal battle as LIV Golf lured Tour players with substantial contracts, including a reported $300 million contract for world No. 3 player Jon Rahm.

Billion-Dollar Investment and Equity Ownership

The proposed merger, bolstered by PIF’s billion-dollar investment, will not only reshape the golfing landscape but also promises direct equity ownership to players in the new company post-merger. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan continues discussions with Yasir Al Rumayyan, chairman of LIV Golf and governor of PIF, to further these negotiations. Once finalized, the PGA Tour envisions athletes as owners of their sport, with experienced co-investors contributing to the brand’s growth.