en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events

The PGA Tour commences the year 2024 in a grand style, introducing three momentous events, each boasting a $20 million purse. Amid concerns about the potential impact of these hefty prizes on the player fields of subsequent tournaments, the Sony Open in Oahu appears unfazed, maintaining a strong lineup with early commitments from half of the participants in the curtain-raiser event at Kapalua.

The Sony Open Holds Its Ground

The Sony Open, slated to take place at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, has secured the participation of 30 out of the 59 players who graced the Kapalua event. Among the notable players expected to show their golf prowess are the British Open champion Brian Harman, the rising star Ludvig Aberg, former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, and Lucas Glover.

A Difficult Decision for Players

Players are caught in a dilemma, having to choose between the Sony Open in Honolulu and The American Express in the California desert. The latter also boasts a strong field, including the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay. However, Brian Harman and Tyrrell Hatton are displaying an insatiable appetite for the sport, participating in both the Kapalua and Sony events, before proceeding to the European tour’s Dubai Desert Classic.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 2024 PGA Tour season kicked off with The Sentry tournament at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, featuring a $20 million purse and 700 FedEx Cup points for the winner. With the defending champion Jon Rahm opting out after signing with LIV Golf, the tournament still boasted a star-studded lineup including Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Tom Kim. The Sony Open is set to follow The Sentry, heightening the excitement for golf fans.

Despite the absence of notable players like Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the Sentry Tournament of Champions still attracted a host of top-tier players, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and other top players like Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and Collin Morikawa. The event held added significance due to the Maui wildfires that devastated the area earlier in the year.

0
Golf Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024

By Salman Khan

2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf

By Salman Khan

Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois

By Salman Khan

Intissar Rich: From Tangiers to Triumph - A Journey Fueled by Ambition

By Salman Khan

South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Ope ...
@Golf · 2 hours
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Ope ...
heart comment 0
Kenyan Amateur Golfer Soars in World Rankings

By Salman Khan

Kenyan Amateur Golfer Soars in World Rankings
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino

By Salman Khan

Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
Jason Day Trades Nike for Malbon Golf in Landmark Sponsorship Shift

By Salman Khan

Jason Day Trades Nike for Malbon Golf in Landmark Sponsorship Shift
Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Monterey Acquired by Concert Golf Partners

By Salman Khan

Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Monterey Acquired by Concert Golf Partners
Latest Headlines
World News
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
1 min
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
2 mins
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
2 mins
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
3 mins
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
3 mins
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
3 mins
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
3 mins
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app