PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events

The PGA Tour commences the year 2024 in a grand style, introducing three momentous events, each boasting a $20 million purse. Amid concerns about the potential impact of these hefty prizes on the player fields of subsequent tournaments, the Sony Open in Oahu appears unfazed, maintaining a strong lineup with early commitments from half of the participants in the curtain-raiser event at Kapalua.

The Sony Open Holds Its Ground

The Sony Open, slated to take place at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, has secured the participation of 30 out of the 59 players who graced the Kapalua event. Among the notable players expected to show their golf prowess are the British Open champion Brian Harman, the rising star Ludvig Aberg, former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, and Lucas Glover.

A Difficult Decision for Players

Players are caught in a dilemma, having to choose between the Sony Open in Honolulu and The American Express in the California desert. The latter also boasts a strong field, including the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay. However, Brian Harman and Tyrrell Hatton are displaying an insatiable appetite for the sport, participating in both the Kapalua and Sony events, before proceeding to the European tour’s Dubai Desert Classic.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 2024 PGA Tour season kicked off with The Sentry tournament at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, featuring a $20 million purse and 700 FedEx Cup points for the winner. With the defending champion Jon Rahm opting out after signing with LIV Golf, the tournament still boasted a star-studded lineup including Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Tom Kim. The Sony Open is set to follow The Sentry, heightening the excitement for golf fans.

Despite the absence of notable players like Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the Sentry Tournament of Champions still attracted a host of top-tier players, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and other top players like Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and Collin Morikawa. The event held added significance due to the Maui wildfires that devastated the area earlier in the year.