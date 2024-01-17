PGA of America Unveils JobMatch Initiative for 2024 Major Championships Staffing

As the Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America sets the stage for the upcoming PGA Championship in May at Valhalla Golf Club, a significant focus is being placed on staffing. In an attempt to foster diversity and inclusion within the world of golf, the PGA has initiated the PGA JobMatch program. This unique initiative invites individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to apply for various temporary positions that will support the PGA's 2024 Major Championships.

Aiming for Diversity in Golf

The PGA JobMatch initiative is an open call for interested parties to register until February 15, 2024. The individuals selected will have the opportunity to interview for roles with the Association's key vendors. These positions cover a broad spectrum, including security, hospitality, general labor, transportation, logistics, carpentry, construction, and janitorial services. It is noteworthy that these roles will be available for employment before, during, and after the Championship, which is scheduled from May 13 to 19.

Breaking New Ground in Golf Industry

The introduction of this initiative is a groundbreaking step in showcasing the diverse career opportunities within the golf industry. PGA of America's Chief People Officer, Sandy Cross, expressed their commitment to this cause. The JobMatch initiative is a testament to the PGA's dedication to diversity and inclusion, aiming to provide a platform for emerging talent from various backgrounds to contribute to the world of golf.

An Open Invitation to All

The PGA JobMatch is more than just a job fair; it is an invitation to be a part of the prestigious PGA Major Championships. Candidates who successfully register will be contacted by PGA's key vendors for further hiring procedures. This initiative not only provides job opportunities but also gives a chance to underrepresented individuals to make their mark in the golf industry.

With the launch of this initiative, the PGA of America is not just staffing for an event; it is building a legacy of diversity and inclusion in the golf industry. The PGA JobMatch is a step towards creating a golf industry that truly represents and includes everyone.