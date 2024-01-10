PGA Golfer Gary Woodland Returns to the Greens after Brain Surgery

PGA Tour golfer Gary Woodland, known for his 2019 US Open victory, has made a triumphant return to the competitive golf scene following a harrowing health scare. In the face of adversity, Woodland underwent a craniotomy to remove a lesion on his brain, a condition that had been causing him severe anxiety and fear of dying.

Unveiling The Invisible Enemy

The lesion, nestled in the region of his brain that governs fear and anxiety, began to reveal its sinister presence after the Masters in April. The symptoms, including shaking, hand tremors, loss of appetite, chills, and a debilitating lack of energy, initially baffled the golfer. Despite a prescribed course of anxiety seizure medication, Woodland was left grappling with severe side effects, including short-term memory loss.

A Crucial Intervention

After failing to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Woodland’s caddie convinced him to seek more advanced medical help. It was this intervention that led to the discovery of the tumor. A biopsy revealed it was benign but located precariously close to his optic tract. This presented a high-risk situation – complete removal of the tumor could result in vision loss or a loss of control over the left side of his body.

The Road to Recovery

The surgery, which involved cutting a baseball-sized hole in his skull, was followed by a strenuous recovery process. Defying the odds, Woodland is now making his return to competitive golf at the Sony Open in Hawaii, just four months after the procedure. The golfer sees this ordeal not as a setback, but as a potential jump-start in his career. He has expressed profound gratitude for the support he received during this challenging time and is determined to rise above this challenge.