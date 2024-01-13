PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery

PGA golfer Gary Woodland, a former Kansas University (KU) alumnus and 2019 U.S. Open champion, marked a poignant return to competitive golf at the Sony Open in Hawaii following a taxing journey of medical tribulations. The champion had to undergo brain surgery on September 18 to remove a cancerous lesion, a daunting challenge that saw him take a hiatus from the game he loves. Despite an emotional comeback, Woodland did not make the cut after shooting a 1-over 71 for the second day consecutively, finishing at 2-over 142.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

Undeterred by the scorecard, Woodland took solace in his mental sharpness and energy levels on the course – qualities, he described, as the best he’s had in a year. It’s a significant observation, considering the severe symptoms he experienced before the surgery – waking up at night with terrifying visions. The daunting prospect of surgery and the taxing recovery period could not deter the champion’s spirit. He showcased unwavering resilience, focusing on the silver lining amid the storm – his improved focus and vitality on the course.

Unwavering Support from the Golf Community

The road to recovery wasn’t solitary. The golfer expressed his gratitude for the support he received from the golf community, fans, and friends. Among them is KU basketball coach Bill Self, a friend of Woodland since 2007. Self followed Woodland’s progress throughout the tournament, offering advice and regularly checking on his performance. This bond transcends professional boundaries, highlighting the camaraderie and mutual respect that exists within the sporting community.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

Woodland’s journey will see him skip the upcoming American Express tournament. However, he has set his sights on the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He remains optimistic about his future in golf, bolstered by the support from loved ones and the mental resilience he developed during his battle with cancer. His journey is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of hope.