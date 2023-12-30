en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:54 am EST
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules

In a resounding call for the protection of player welfare, the Professional Footballers’ Association’s (PFA) chief executive, Maheta Molango, has warned that players stand ready to resort to legal action over the surfeit football schedules they are subjected to. The packed match calendars, a result of burgeoning domestic leagues, international football, and other competitions, have been a long-standing bone of contention among the athletes.

Molango’s Warning and Player Discontent

The remarks by Molango, the head of the PFA, come against the backdrop of escalating player disenchantment over the physical and mental toll exacted by playing an excessive number of matches. The relentless game pace often leads to injuries and burnout, with barely any recovery time left for players. The PFA is steadfastly advocating for better protection of player welfare and is exploring all options, including legal avenues, to pressure football authorities into taking decisive action.

Overloaded Football Calendar and Its Implications

The issue of congested football schedules has been amplified by the expansion of existing tournaments and the introduction of new ones. The increasing number of matches leaves minimal room for rest and recovery, with the players’ union demanding a mandatory 28-day off-season break from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). The situation has drawn parallels to the climate change crisis, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressing exasperation over the insufficient recovery time for his players.

The Debate Over Football Calendar Reforms

This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing debate over football calendar reforms and player welfare. The proposed Club World Cup for 2025 and the expanded Champions League group stages are set to further slash players’ summer breaks, thus exacerbating concerns over player burnout and injuries. Renowned managers like Jurgen Klopp have been vocal critics of the packed fixture schedule, underscoring the urgent need for change. The current calendar, according to Molango, renders it “physically, humanly impossible” for players to perform at their peak.

In conclusion, the PFA’s warning signals a turning point in the discourse on player welfare. As the debate intensifies, the football fraternity awaits concrete action from the authorities. The coming months could witness a significant shake-up in the world of football, with potential legal battles on the horizon.

0
Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment

By Mazhar Abbas

Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue

By Waqas Arain

COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph's Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier's Shock Resignation

By Geeta Pillai

'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Ove ...
@Health · 43 mins
'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Ove ...
heart comment 0
‘Microbial Decoration’: Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine

By Salman Khan

'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine
Rural America’s Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
We’ve Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact

By Mazhar Abbas

We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence

By Israel Ojoko

South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
2 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
3 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
5 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
5 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
7 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
8 mins
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
8 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
8 mins
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
9 mins
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app