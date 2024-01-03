Peyton Manning to Receive 2024 Ambassador of Golf Award

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and retired NFL superstar, Peyton Manning, is set to be honored with the prestigious Ambassador of Golf Award at a ceremony in Akron, Ohio in 2024. The award, bestowed by the Kaulig Companies Championship, PGA Tour Champions, and Northern Ohio Golf Charities Foundation, is reserved for individuals who have not only promoted the game of golf on a global scale but have also exhibited an unwavering commitment to philanthropy.

Manning’s Journey Beyond the Gridiron

Renowned for his illustrious football career, Manning has equally been an active participant in the golf community. His contributions include serving as the honorary chairman of the 2023 U.S. Amateur Golf Championship and participating in charity golf events. Notably, he was a key player in The Match: Champions for Charity, which raised crucial funds for coronavirus relief, and The Match: Champions for Change, a charity event aimed at supporting historically black colleges and universities.

Philanthropy at the Heart of Manning’s Endeavors

Beyond the golf course, Manning’s philanthropic efforts have made a significant impact. The PeyBack Foundation, established by Manning and his wife, has been instrumental in providing support to disadvantaged youth. The foundation’s work is a testament to Manning’s dedication to using his platform for the betterment of society.

Award Ceremony and Corresponding Golf Tournament

The Ambassador of Golf Award ceremony is scheduled for July 11 at House 330 in Akron. Proceeds from the event will benefit various organizations through the Northern Ohio Golf Charities Foundation. Immediately following the award ceremony, the Kaulig Companies Championship tournament will take place from July 11-14 at the Firestone Country Club in Akron. PGA Tour Champions, a renowned organization for professional golfers aged 50 and above, hosts the tournament. The event includes many World Golf Hall of Fame members, further highlighting the prestigious and high-profile nature of the tournament.